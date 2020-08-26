Hannah Badenach Sells 293,656 Shares of Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) Stock

Aspire Mining Ltd (ASX:AKM) insider Hannah Badenach sold 293,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total value of A$26,135.38 ($18,668.13).

Aspire Mining Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.05 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of A$0.20 ($0.14). The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 129.13 and a current ratio of 129.13.

About Aspire Mining

Aspire Mining Limited, a metallurgical coal and infrastructure company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Mongolia. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Ovoot coking coal project located in Northern Mongolia. It also holds 90% interest in the Nuurstei coking coal project, as well as builds and operates rail from the town of Erdenet to the Ovoot Coking Coal Railway in northern Mongolia.

