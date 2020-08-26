Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 78,256 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth $645,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 25.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $42.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

