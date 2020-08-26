Harlan S. Robins Sells 33,300 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,426,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

