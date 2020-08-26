Harmony (ONE) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Harmony token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $63.42 million and $16.93 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.57 or 0.05593791 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003546 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00049653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031408 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.