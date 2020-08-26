HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $20.71. The stock has a market cap of $341.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $39,510.00. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,444,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HBT Financial by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 121,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.17% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

