Head to Head Review: Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) vs. Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Casper Sleep and Hooker Furniture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 5 0 2.63 Hooker Furniture 0 0 1 0 3.00

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $11.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Hooker Furniture has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.57%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Hooker Furniture.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Casper Sleep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Hooker Furniture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casper Sleep and Hooker Furniture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.89 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -1.10 Hooker Furniture $610.82 million 0.46 $17.08 million N/A N/A

Hooker Furniture has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep.

Profitability

This table compares Casper Sleep and Hooker Furniture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Hooker Furniture -3.40% 5.35% 3.65%

Summary

Hooker Furniture beats Casper Sleep on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc. provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture. The Home Meridian segment provides home furnishings under the Accentrics Home brand; a range of bedroom, dining room, accent, display cabinet, home office, and youth furnishings under the Pulaski Furniture and Samuel Lawrence Furniture brands; and leather motion upholstery under the Prime Resources brand. It also designs and supplies hotel furnishings for four and five-star hotels under the Samuel Lawrence Hospitality brand name. The All Other segment offers motion and stationary leather furniture under the Bradington-Young brand; occasional chairs, settees, sofas, and sectional seating under the Sam Moore Furniture brand name; and upholstered furniture, such as private label sectionals, modulars, sofas, chairs, ottomans, benches, beds, and dining chairs for lifestyle specialty retailers under the Shenandoah Furniture brand. It also supplies upholstered seating and case goods under the H Contract brand name. The company sells home furnishings products through retailers comprising independent furniture stores, department stores, mass merchants, national chains, warehouse clubs, catalog merchants, interior designers, and e-commerce retailers. Hooker Furniture Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

