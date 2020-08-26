Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 630.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,580 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Enphase Energy worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 282.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,741. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $9,041,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $438,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 298,112 shares in the company, valued at $17,430,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,450,680 shares of company stock worth $120,907,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Johnson Rice raised Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

