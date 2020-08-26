Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.30-$1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of -186.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

