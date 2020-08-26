Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,487.00.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hiscox from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investec upgraded Hiscox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Hiscox stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

