Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $67.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hologic from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $66.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.