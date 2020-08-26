Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,745,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,889,000 after acquiring an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,883,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

