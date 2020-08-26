Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.62.

HTHT stock opened at $42.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 1.55. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.71.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 205.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

