HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HyreCar Inc. operates as a platform as a service company. It offers a car-sharing platform which allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. HyreCar Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Get HyreCar alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HYRE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.27. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in HyreCar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HyreCar by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HyreCar (HYRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.