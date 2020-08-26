Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

IEP stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.31. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.03%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 205,063,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,943,521,000 after buying an additional 8,013,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.