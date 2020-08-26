Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products of patients suffering from venous diseases. The company’s product offering consists of minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical throm bectomy devices. Inari Medical Inc. is based in IRVINE, CALIFORNIA. “

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NARI opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.16, a quick ratio of 19.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $33,714,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the second quarter worth $24,693,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $9,839,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $7,318,000.

