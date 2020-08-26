Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 31,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

