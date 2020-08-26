Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities downgraded Infinera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Infinera stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 24,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $195,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,169 shares of company stock worth $301,744. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,784 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Infinera by 18.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Infinera by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Infinera by 352.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 192,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

