Insider Buying: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO Purchases 70,000 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Temperato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, John Temperato acquired 35,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950.00.

On Monday, June 15th, John Temperato acquired 10,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,591,000. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

