Insider Buying: Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) Insider Acquires 900,000 Shares of Stock

Dampier Gold Ltd (ASX:DAU) insider Malcolm Carson acquired 900,000 shares of Dampier Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,000.00 ($19,285.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Dampier Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56.

Dampier Gold Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Ruby Plains gold project covering an area of approximately 800 square kilometers of tenements located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia. The company also holds interests in the Menzies project tenement covering an area of approximately 196 square kilometers and Goongarrie project tenement covering an area of approximately 154 square kilometers in Perth, Western Australia.

