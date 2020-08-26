Insider Buying: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys 333,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,198,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,593,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.41. Eyenovia Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

