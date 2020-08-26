Insider Buying: MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10. MTY Food Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$65.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.56. The stock has a market cap of $724.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. Analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc will post 2.2131474 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

