Insider Selling: Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.46, for a total value of C$384,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,470 shares in the company, valued at C$3,671,575.71.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.99. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$17.52 and a 52-week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

