Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $824,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE EL opened at $215.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.72, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.12.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

