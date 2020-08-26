Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 43,117 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 43,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $5,390,056.17. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 16,589 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $2,111,116.14.

On Thursday, August 13th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,587 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $4,919,842.50.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 38,642 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $4,841,842.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,179 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $1,647,902.16.

On Monday, August 3rd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 27,005 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $3,352,130.65.

On Thursday, July 30th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 42,955 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $5,188,534.45.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77.

On Friday, July 24th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 34,380 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $3,648,749.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44.

On Monday, July 20th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 37,044 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $3,904,067.16.

Shares of MEDP opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

