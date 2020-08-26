Insider Selling: World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 1,803 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

World Acceptance stock opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 703,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 105,075 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

