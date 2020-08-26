Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $644.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27. Integral Diagnostics has a 12 month low of A$1.78 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of A$4.39 ($3.14). The business’s 50-day moving average is A$3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Integral Diagnostics alerts:

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.