Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

