Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXG. ValuEngine downgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

NASDAQ IDXG opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($1.08). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 110.80% and a negative return on equity of 145.12%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Interpace Diagnostics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

