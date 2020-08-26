Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. AlphaValue upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

