Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of INTU opened at $336.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.91 and its 200-day moving average is $280.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $337.37.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.24.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

