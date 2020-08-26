Investors Buy High Volume of J M Smucker Call Options (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average volume of 220 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.62.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,057 shares of company stock worth $1,096,433. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 873.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 89.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 503,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.