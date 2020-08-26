Investors Buy Large Volume of Toll Brothers Call Options (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 32,054 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,426% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,101 call options.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.81.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $4,117,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $11,232,900. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 124.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 68.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 79.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 122,769 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

