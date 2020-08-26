IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded IVERIC bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued a market perform rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $428.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,481,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

