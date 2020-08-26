J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the second quarter valued at $214,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 79.1% in the second quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 5.3% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in J M Smucker during the second quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in J M Smucker by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.