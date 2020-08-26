J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $121.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded J M Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.62.

NYSE SJM opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. J M Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,433 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in J M Smucker by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,276,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 485,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 147.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in J M Smucker by 119.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 607,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,269,000 after purchasing an additional 331,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,064,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 320,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,976,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

