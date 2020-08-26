J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.