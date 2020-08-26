Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $310.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

FB stock opened at $280.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $800.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,987 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 9,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

