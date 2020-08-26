Jim Zadra Acquires 10,000 Shares of Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) Stock

Great Panther Mining Ltd (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Senior Officer Jim Zadra acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 353,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,793.86.

On Thursday, August 20th, Jim Zadra sold 82,000 shares of Great Panther Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$112,340.00.

GPR opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Great Panther Mining Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $423.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

