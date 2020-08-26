John Eugene Hudson Sells 2,000 Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) insider John Eugene Hudson sold 2,000 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $52,500.00.

OTCMKTS EFSI opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

