John Whittle Sells 2,540 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $337,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,537.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Whittle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $133.28 on Wednesday. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The business had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 171.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.12.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

