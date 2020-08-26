Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.18, for a total transaction of $617,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $610.50 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $624.74 and its 200 day moving average is $547.73. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $611.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $584.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4,727.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.