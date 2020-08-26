Joseph W. Logan Sells 72,299 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 72,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.41, for a total transaction of $15,212,432.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $216.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.90 and a 52-week high of $216.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.40. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 46,721.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,137,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,865 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 115.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,426,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,258,000 after acquiring an additional 762,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,846,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,505,134,000 after acquiring an additional 685,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,914,000 after buying an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

