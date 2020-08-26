Kcash (KCASH) Trading 186.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Kcash token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. Kcash has a total market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $75.57 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded up 186.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

