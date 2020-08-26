KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KERING S A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised KERING S A/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of KERING S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of KERING S A/ADR stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.82. KERING S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $67.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

