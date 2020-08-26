KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.56. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $165.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $167.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,847,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,087,147,000 after acquiring an additional 706,111 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,351,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,128,426,000 after acquiring an additional 181,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,967,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,076,571,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.