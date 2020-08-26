KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $80.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39.

About KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

