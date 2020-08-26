Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a dividend payout ratio of -106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.79. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $9.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

KINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

