Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of -106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.40.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

