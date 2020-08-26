Klaus Schauser Sells 5,865 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Klaus Schauser sold 5,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $997,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Klaus Schauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 4,761 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $810,036.54.

On Thursday, August 6th, Klaus Schauser sold 9,625 shares of AppFolio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,641,062.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Klaus Schauser sold 15,798 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,411,722.68.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Klaus Schauser sold 700 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $105,280.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Klaus Schauser sold 37,753 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total transaction of $5,839,256.51.

On Monday, June 8th, Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of AppFolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $169.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $133.94. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPF. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 54.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AppFolio by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

