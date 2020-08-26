KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $42.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.68. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

KONE OYJ/ADR Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

